Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Purchases 1,262 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises 1.9% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $7.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.77. The company had a trading volume of 211,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,987. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.84 and a beta of -0.22.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.88) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $4,174,892.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 706,721 shares of company stock worth $116,298,748. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

