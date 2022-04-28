Amon Trading 9% Lower This Week (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Amon has a market capitalization of $785,703.92 and approximately $942.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amon has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00032156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00100734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

