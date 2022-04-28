Ampleforth Governance Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.86 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $81.09 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $5.30 or 0.00013240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.46 or 0.07399832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00056781 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

