Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at KeyCorp

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMPL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.83.
Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. Amplitude has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $87.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08.
In other news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $341,827.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady acquired 186,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amplitude (Get Rating)
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
