Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will post ($2.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.00) and the lowest is ($2.05). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($2.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($6.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,030.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,872 shares of company stock worth $61,139. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.95. 1,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,613. The firm has a market cap of $599.25 million, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.07. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.