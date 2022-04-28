Analysts Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). AtriCure posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

ATRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.28. 2,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,854. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.10. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.57.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $95,332.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in AtriCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in AtriCure by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AtriCure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

