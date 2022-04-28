Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,237. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

