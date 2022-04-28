Analysts Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.31). DMC Global reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in DMC Global by 56.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,920,000 after purchasing an additional 450,933 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DMC Global by 30.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,807 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 167,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $5,410,000.

Shares of DMC Global stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,436. DMC Global has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $427.28 million, a P/E ratio of -94.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.16.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

