Analysts Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Iron Mountain posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,200. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.