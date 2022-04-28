Analysts Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) will report sales of $424.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.00 million. Koppers reported sales of $407.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

KOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

NYSE KOP traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $24.56. 1,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,624. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. Koppers has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,259 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,606,000 after buying an additional 1,545,911 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Koppers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,265,000 after purchasing an additional 185,065 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

