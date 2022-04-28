Analysts Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) will post $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.43 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $9.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,105,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Owens Corning by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after buying an additional 696,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 559,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.96. 1,132,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

About Owens Corning (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

