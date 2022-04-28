Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) to announce $19.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.03 billion and the lowest is $18.82 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $19.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $81.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.36 billion to $82.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.46 billion to $85.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PepsiCo.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,078. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $141.97 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

