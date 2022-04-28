Analysts Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.80 Million

Brokerages expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) to report $157.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.55 million and the lowest is $157.05 million. Stratasys posted sales of $134.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $686.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.78 million to $687.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $738.94 million, with estimates ranging from $724.17 million to $756.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSYS. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.65. 35,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,339. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Stratasys by 22.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Stratasys by 845.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 3,588.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after buying an additional 910,481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Stratasys by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 38.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

