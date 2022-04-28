Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.31. Truist Financial posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. 218,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,913,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

