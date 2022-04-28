Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Xcel Energy reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.88. 5,262,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,385. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.05.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.