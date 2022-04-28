Analysts Expect BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

BlackBerry stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,344,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.38.

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.