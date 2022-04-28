Analysts Expect BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BRC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRC will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRC.

Get BRC alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRCC shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,210. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.89. BRC has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRC (BRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.