Analysts Expect Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Context Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Context Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNTX. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Context Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.

