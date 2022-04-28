Analysts Expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $68.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.72 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $67.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $275.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.92 million to $279.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $277.07 million, with estimates ranging from $272.18 million to $281.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
New Mountain Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.
