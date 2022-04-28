Analysts Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Sysco reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,860. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

