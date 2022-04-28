Analysts Set 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target at $169.13

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.73.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $144.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average is $165.64. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of 3M by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 68.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.