Analysts Set ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Target Price at $40.00

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

ACM Research stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.31. 489,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $821.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 6.5% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 91,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ACM Research by 2.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 24.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in ACM Research by 21.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 390,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,634 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

