Analysts Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Price Target at $156.25

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $156,123,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $88,307,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $76,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,614,000 after buying an additional 553,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after buying an additional 273,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

WMS stock opened at $101.84 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

