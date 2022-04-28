Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIGC. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of BIGC traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,985. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $592,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,712 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 32.5% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 35.9% during the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 54.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

