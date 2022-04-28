Analysts Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) PT at $160.58

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.58.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG opened at $126.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

