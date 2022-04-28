Analysts Set Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Target Price at GBX 439

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 439 ($5.60).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NETW shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Network International from GBX 540 ($6.88) to GBX 450 ($5.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Network International from GBX 550 ($7.01) to GBX 505 ($6.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.33) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Network International from GBX 460 ($5.86) to GBX 440 ($5.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

LON:NETW opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.34) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 238.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 272.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87. Network International has a 52-week low of GBX 152.90 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 430 ($5.48).

In other Network International news, insider Diane Radley purchased 15,000 shares of Network International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £32,100 ($40,912.57).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

