Analysts Set Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Target Price at $39.79

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,945 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 179,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

OSH traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 34,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

