Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 28th (AGL, AVV, BREE, DUKE, DVO, GOOG, GPH, HWDN, IPF, J)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 28th:

ANGLE (LON:AGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.49) price target on the stock.

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 3,550 ($45.25) target price on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Devro (LON:DVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $3,290.00 target price on the stock.

Global Ports (LON:GPH) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$21.50 target price on the stock.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) target price on the stock.

PTK Acquisition (TSE:PTK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.10) target price on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a C$58.00 target price on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a C$54.00 target price on the stock.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

