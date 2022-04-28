Analyzing GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 8.87% -63.92% 7.10% TransGlobe Energy 18.34% 10.23% 6.90%

This is a summary of current ratings for GeoPark and TransGlobe Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 0 0 N/A TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeoPark and TransGlobe Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $688.54 million 1.36 $61.13 million $0.99 15.68 TransGlobe Energy $169.05 million 1.92 $40.34 million $0.56 7.96

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy. TransGlobe Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoPark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GeoPark has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About GeoPark (Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

About TransGlobe Energy (Get Rating)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

