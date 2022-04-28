Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NLY opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,231,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,931,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,132 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,138 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

