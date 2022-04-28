Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,313,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,618. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $37.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $900,000 over the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after buying an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,131,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 46,078 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 545,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 398,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

