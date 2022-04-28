Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives $543.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $543.64.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 target price on shares of Anthem and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM opened at $508.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.11. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

