Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $625.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $540.00 to $625.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price objective on Anthem and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $543.64.

Shares of ANTM opened at $508.38 on Monday. Anthem has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.11. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

