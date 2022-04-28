AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $98.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APP. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Shares of APP opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 538.36.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.