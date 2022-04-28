AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $98.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.40.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APP. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company.
Shares of APP opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 538.36.
In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
