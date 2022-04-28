AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 9.1%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.31 and last traded at $37.41. Approximately 25,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,757,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.
Several analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.36.
In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 273.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 110,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 80,987 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $349,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 41.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
