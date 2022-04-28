AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 9.1%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.31 and last traded at $37.41. Approximately 25,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,757,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.36.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 273.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 110,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 80,987 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $349,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 41.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

