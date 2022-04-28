Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

AQMS stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.35. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,853.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.