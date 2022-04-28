Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Shares Gap Down to $8.49

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.18. Arbe Robotics shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 701 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbe Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96.

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.