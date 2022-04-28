Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ares Management stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.00. 1,096,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,265. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 54,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $4,296,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,520 shares of company stock worth $21,408,641. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

