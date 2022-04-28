Ares Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $177,603.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $177,603.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.11 or 0.07353441 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00051252 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

