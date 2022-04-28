Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arhaus.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.
Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 9,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,967. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.95.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arhaus by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arhaus (ARHS)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arhaus (ARHS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.