Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 9,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,967. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arhaus by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

