ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 115.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

ARR opened at $7.35 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.96 million, a PE ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,884,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 775.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 506,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after acquiring an additional 496,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

