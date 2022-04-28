ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%.

Shares of ARR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 193,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,676. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $718.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.04%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 923.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth $6,727,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,884,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,697 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

