ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 25805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARR. B. Riley cut their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 907,467 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $699.24 million, a P/E ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.48%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 923.15%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

