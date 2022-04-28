Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-$5.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.200 EPS.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $86.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 80.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

