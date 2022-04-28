Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-$5.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.200 EPS.

AWI stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,413. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average is $101.22.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.11.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.