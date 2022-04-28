Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%.
NASDAQ AROW traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,100. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $509.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
AROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
About Arrow Financial (Get Rating)
Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.
