ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 881 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.59.

CVX traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.24. 10,366,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,091,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

