ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

GIS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 55,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.