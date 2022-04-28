ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $271,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,311,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.96. 37,735,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,591,719. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $186.26 and a one year high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

