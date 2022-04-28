Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Announces Earnings Results

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

NYSE APAM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,923. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 81.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

